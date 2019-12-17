New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) needs 11 catches to set the NFL record for catches in a single season. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) had one catch for 19 yards in Week 15, but should rebound in Week 16. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) had four catches for 79 yards in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- We have reached championship week in most fantasy football leagues. Congratulations to you if you were able to guide your team into your league's title game.

While you likely have a loaded roster, you still have to decide who to sit and who to start in Week 16, in order to beat your final opponent.

Shy away from players who are facing tough defenses, but only if you are deciding between two players with similar skill levels and opportunities in their respective offenses.

DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Michale Thomas, Julio Jones and Amari Cooper top my Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Tyreek Hill, Devante Parker, Keenan Allen, Allen Robinson and Tyler Lockett round out my top 10 options for Week 16.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins has been brilliant lately, going off for 100 yards in back-to-back games entering his Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hopkins is my top wide receiver this week. The Buccaneers are allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They have also allowed a league-high 2,833 yards to the position. I'm expecting Hopkins to post at least 100 yards and score a touchdown in Week 16.

Davante Adams is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 16. The Green Bay Packers star has scored in three of his last four games. He went off for 103 yards and a score in Week 15. This week the Packers face the Minnesota Vikings, a unit tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Adams should give you a huge advantage in your league's championship.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Dallas Cowboys playmaker Amari Cooper is my No. 5 option for Week 16. Cooper only had one catch for 19 yards in Week 15, but should be much more involved in the team's Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Cooper is an elite option for Week 16.

Tyler Lockett has been Russell Wilson's top option this season as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has put himself into MVP consideration. Lockett is my No. 10 wide receiver this week. The Seahawks are set to face the Arizona Cardinals, a unit that has allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to wide receivers in 2019. Lockett had 120 yards and a score in Week 15. He should post another WR1 day against this beatable secondary.

LONGSHOTS

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is my No. 21 option for Week 16, landing in WR2 territory. Hilton returned to the Colts' lineup in Week 15 after a two week absence. He only had four catches for 25 yards in the Colts' loss to the New Orleans Saints. This week the Colts face the Carolina Panthers, a unit that has allowed the third-most receiving yards to the position. I'm expecting more than 100 receiving yards from Hilton in this matchup. He also has a chance to break loose for a big play.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is my No. 25 option for Week 16, landing in low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 territory. Sutton has just two games with at least 100 yards this season, but I'm expecting this to be his third. The Broncos are set to face the Detroit Lions, a unit that has allowed the second-most receiving yards and is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Sutton should come up strong for you in the championship. He could put you over the top in Week 16 if he gets into the end zone.

Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at TB

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at MIN

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at TEN

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. JAX

5. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at CHI

7. Devante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. CIN

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. OAK

9. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. KC

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

11. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

12. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

13. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at TB

14. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at IND

15. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

16. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. BUF

17. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at WAS

18. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at SF

19. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

20. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. OAK

21. T.Y Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. CAR

22. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at MIA

23. Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. HOU

24. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. NYG

25. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. DET

26. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

27. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

28. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

29. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at DEN

30. Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars at ATL

31. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at SF

32. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers at NYJ

33. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

34. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at NE

35. John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals at MIA

36. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

37. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions at DEN

38. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

39. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at LAC

40. Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

41. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

42. Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears vs. KC

43. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. PIT

44. Justin Watson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. HOU

45. Golden Tate, New York Giants at WAS

46. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at WAS

47. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. PIT

48. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at ATL

49. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts vs. CAR

50. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at NE