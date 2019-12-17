Dallas Cowboys sign former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

Former Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith played in two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season before being released in November. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- With injuries impacting the team's linebacker depth, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith as the regular season winds down.

The team announced Tuesday that rookie linebacker Luke Gifford is expected to undergo surgery to repair a fractured forearm he sustained in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Along with Leighton Vander Esch's neck injury and Joe Thomas battling a knee injury, the Cowboys opted to bring in Smith to shore up their linebacker group.

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee failed to practice last week due to pectoral and thigh injuries. He could follow a similar plan headed into this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith, 30, previously played for Cowboys passing game coordinator Kris Richard with the Seattle Seahawks. He was named MVP of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII victory in 2013.

Smith has started 102 games for four teams in his NFL career. He appeared in two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season before being released in November.

Since entering the league in 2011, Smith has recorded 390 total tackles, six sacks, four interceptions, 17 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown with the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Seahawks and Jaguars.

The Cowboys (7-7) will play the Eagles (7-7) on Sunday for first place in the NFC East with two games remaining in the regular season.