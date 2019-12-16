New Orleans Saints claiming ex-New York Giants CB Janoris Jenkins

Former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) was released by the team last week after using a slur on social media. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints are claiming former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the Saints' addition of Jenkins is deferred until Tuesday because of the team's Monday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

After the Giants released Jenkins last week, he was expected to join a playoff team and will do so with the Saints, who entered Monday's game against the Colts with a 10-3 record and the top spot in the NFC South.

The Giants released Jenkins on Friday after he refused to apologize for directing a slur at a fan on social media. The 31-year-old defensive back said Thursday that his usage of the word was "slang" that is "just part of my culture."

Jenkins started all 13 regular-season games for the Giants before being cut, recording 54 total tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defensed. The Saints will owe Jenkins about $1.2 million for the remainder of this season, along with a 2020 contract that is scheduled to pay him $11.25 million.

It marks the second consecutive season the Saints will acquire a cornerback from the Giants in the middle of the regular season. New Orleans traded fourth- and seventh-round draft picks for Eli Apple in 2018.