Kansas City Chiefs to claim former Arizona Cardinals LB Terrell Suggs

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs (56) was released by the team Friday. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- After losing defensive end Alex Okafor to a season-ending injury, the Kansas City Chiefs are claiming former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that the Chiefs are adding Suggs despite attempts by the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks to claim the veteran defender. Out of those teams, the Chiefs were lowest on the waiver order.

Okafor was injured while sacking Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock in Sunday's matchup. According to ESPN, he tore a pectoral muscle on the play and didn't return.

Suggs could fill in for the injured Okafor if he decides to report to the team. According to NFL Media, he is strongly considering not reporting to any claiming team other than the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens didn't put in a claim for Suggs because of their position in the waiver wire order. According to NFL Media, Baltimore might have signed him if he cleared waivers.

Suggs, 37, spent 16 seasons with the Ravens and was selected to seven Pro Bowls. He joined the Cardinals on a one-year, $7 million contract in March.

The Cardinals released Suggs on Friday after his playing time continued to decrease. In 13 games in Arizona, he recorded 37 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.