Video shows New England Patriots filming Cincinnati Bengals' sideline

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Illegal footage of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline filmed last week by an independent videographer hired by the New England Patriots became available to the public Sunday.

In the video aired Sunday by FOX Sports, which appeared to be recorded by Bengals security, a security official can be heard questioning the Patriots' full-time producer as the camera showed footage of the Bengals making substitutions on the sideline in last week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots previously admitted that their production crew inappropriately filmed the field and sideline during Cincinnati's Dec. 8 game against the Browns. According to the team, a Patriots advance scout in the press box was being filmed by the video crew as part of New England's "Do Your Job" series, a behind-the-scenes piece featured on the team's official website.

In the video that FOX aired, the Bengals security official, while watching what the Patriots were filming, asked whether the footage was shot for a piece profiling the advance scout. When told yes, security said: "Come on, guys. I don't see the advance scout in this footage."

The Patriots employee offered to delete the footage multiple times. The Bengals security member laughed and said, "The damage is done, my friend."

League sources told the Boston Globe that the Patriots suspended the producer on site for the filming. The NFL is still investigating the incident.

The Patriots limped to a 13-10 halftime lead before using a strong defensive performance in the second half to beat the Bengals 34-13 on Sunday.