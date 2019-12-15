Kansas City Chiefs cruise to win over Denver Broncos in blizzard

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes through the snow against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and connected with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on a handful of big plays to guide the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-3 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at a snowy Arrowhead Stadium.

With the victory, the AFC West champions remained in the hunt for the No. 2 seed and a possible first-round bye in the conference. The Chiefs trail the New England Patriots, who lost to Kansas City last week, by one game for the second seed with two matchups remaining in the regular season.

"It was awesome. A lot of fun," Mahomes told reporters. "The guys were embracing it. We knew it was going to snow and we practice in cold weather a lot. So you get there, you're already accustomed to it, and you go out there and play."

Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score in the first quarter to give the Chiefs a 6-0 lead. Kelce recorded a team-high 11 receptions and 142 receiving yards on 13 targets.

Harrison Butker drilled three field goals in the second quarter to push Kansas City's lead to 15-3 at halftime. The Broncos' lone points of the contest came on Brandon McManus' 32-yard kick with 1:56 remaining in the second frame.

Mahomes (27-of-34 passing) found Hill on a 5-yard strike for his second touchdown of the game with 9:45 left in the third quarter. Sammy Watkins hauled in the two-point conversion attempt to seal the Chiefs' 23-3 victory.

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock completed 18-of-40 passes for 208 yards and an interception. Courtland Sutton led the team with 79 receiving yards on four catches.

The Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears (7-7) next week, while the Broncos will host the Detroit Lions (3-10-1) on Dec. 22.