Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons stun San Francisco 49ers with last-second touchdown

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) runs past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) in the second quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked for a seven-yard loss by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles for yardage in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Matt Ryan found star receiver Julio Jones on a 5-yard pass that was ruled a touchdown after a review with two seconds remaining, rallying the Atlanta Falcons past the San Francisco 49ers 29-22 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jones made the reception and was immediately tackled by 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward. The wideout was initially ruled short of the goal line with the Falcons trailing 22-17 and the game clock about to expire.

The replay showed Jones crossing the goal line with two seconds remaining, overturning the previous ruling and putting the Falcons in control 23-22. On the final kickoff, Atlanta scored another touchdown when Olamide Zaccheaus recovered a fumble as the 49ers tossed the ball around in desperation.

Despite the loss, the 49ers (11-3) clinched their first postseason berth since 2013 after the Los Angeles Rams' setback to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers grabbed a 7-0 lead when running back Raheem Mostert punched in a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Falcons answered on their next possession with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that was capped with Ryan's 5-yard pass to Jones.

Atlanta (5-9) took a 10-7 lead after a 43-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. San Francisco evened the score 10-10 at halftime following Robbie Gould's 22-yard kick late in the second quarter.

The 49ers built a 19-10 lead early in the fourth quarter after a 46-yard Gould kick and a fumble recovery that led to a 2-yard touchdown catch by Kyle Juszczyk. Falcons running back Qadree Ollison plowed ahead for a 1-yard score to cut their deficit to 19-17 with 5:15 remaining.

With 1:48 left, Gould drained his third field goal of the game to give the 49ers a 22-17 advantage before Ryan and the Falcons rattled off 12 unanswered points to seal the victory.

Jones finished with 13 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan completed 25-of-39 passes for 210 yards and two scores.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was 22-of-34 passing with 200 yards and one touchdown. Mostert had 14 carries for 54 yards and one rushing score. George Kittle had 13 receptions for 134 yards.

The Falcons will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) next Sunday, while the 49ers will take on the Rams on Saturday.