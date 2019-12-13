New York Giants waive CB Janoris Jenkins after derogatory tweet at fan

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (L) had one year and $11.25 million remaining on his contract with the franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Two days after directing an offensive remark at a fan on social media, the New York Giants waived Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Jenkins, who didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, took exception to a Giants fan who questioned why the cornerback's stats haven't translated to wins this season.

"I can only do my job.. [expletive]," Jenkins wrote on Twitter.

Jenkins told reporters Thursday that his usage of the word was "slang" that is "just part of my culture." He declined to answer when asked if he will continue to use the offensive phrase.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who met with Jenkins on Wednesday, told reporters Friday that the defensive back's refusal to admit what he said to the fan was wrong led to his release.

"This was an organizational decision," Shurmur said. "From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

After his release, Jenkins sent out a pair of tweets in reaction to the roster move. He called it the "best news ever" before thanking the organization.

"I just want to thank the organization for the opportunity & good luck to my brothers that remains a Giant," Jenkins wrote on Twitter. "Again, want my fans to know my intentions are always pure and genuine."

Jenkins, 31, had one year and $11.25 million remaining on his contract. In 13 games this season, he has recorded 54 total tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defensed.