Arizona Cardinals release Pro Bowl LB Terrell Suggs

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs (56) signed a one-year deal with the team in March but his role decreased throughout the season. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Friday.

Suggs will go on waivers until Monday, after which he will be free to sign with any NFL team if he isn't claimed. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team discussed the Pro Bowl linebacker's future with the franchise throughout the season as his role continued to decrease.

"We'd been having conversations as the season went on, as his role has been reduced," Kingsbury told reporters Friday. "We kind of made the shift to playing some younger players, moved Haason [Reddick] out there [to outside linebacker]. In fairness to him, to try to find a better fit right now, we released Terrell.

"I just have so much respect for him and what he brought, and wanted to give him that opportunity."

Suggs, 37, has missed 10 of the Cardinals' last 14 practices due to back and hamstring injuries and an illness, according to the team's injury report. He initially signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Arizona in March but continued to see his playing time decrease in the past few weeks.

Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, played only 69 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps this season. He started all 13 games and recorded 37 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.