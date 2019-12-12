Fantasy football playoffs: Week 15 tight end rankings

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- There are several tight ends who should never come out of your fantasy football lineup. But if you aren't lucky enough to own an elite option at the position, you likely need some help in deciding who to play in the semifinals of the playoffs.

There are plenty of solid options available this week at the tight end position. Zach Ertz, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry top my Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Noah Fant, Tyler Higbee, Jack Doyle, O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper round out my top-10 options for Week 15.

My top 20 rankings can help you make the difficult decision of who to start and who to sit, if you are stuck between multiple options.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz is one of those players who should stay in your lineup regardless of matchup, if you are in a league that requires starting the position. Ertz is coming off of one of his best games of the season. He went off for 91 yards and two scores in Week 14 against the New York Giants. This week he faces a Washington Redskins defense tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I expect Ertz to dismantle the Redskins secondary in this must-win NFC East clash. He is my top tight end for Week 15.

George Kittle is my No. 2 tight end for the fantasy football semifinals. Kittle is another every-week starter, but he is trending up at the right time. The San Francisco 49ers star has scored in three of his last four games. This week he faces the Atlanta Falcons, a defense that just allowed five catches for 57 yards and a score to the Carolina Panthers' Ian Thomas. Nothing against Thomas, but Kittle is an elite option and should explode in this spot, helping your team reach your league championship.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant has turned around his rookie season after a slow start. Fant had one of his best games of the season in Week 14, going off for 113 yards and a score on four catches in a win against the Houston Texans. This week he faces a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has allowed a league-high 85 catches to tight ends. The Chiefs have also allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and are tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position. Fant is my No. 6 option for Week 15.

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is also worth a start if you are in a league with at least 12 teams that requires starting the position. Thomas only has one score on the season, but it came in Week 14. I expect the Panthers pass catcher to be involved in the red zone as his team battles the Seattle Seahawks, a defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Seattle has also allowed the second-most receptions and yards to the position. Thomas is my No. 12 option for Week 15. I expect at least 60 receiving yards and he has a chance to score.

LONGSHOTS

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 2 and had one catch for four yards in Week 14. I'm expecting much more production from Njoku in Week 15 as he faces the Arizona Cardinals, a defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. The Cardinals have allowed a league-high 13 scores and 956 receiving yards to the position. I have Njoku at No. 14 in my rankings, landing in borderline TE1 territory in deeper leagues.

Green Bay Packers veteran Jimmy Graham deserves a look if you are searching for a tight end with a good matchup in Week 15. The Packers face the Chicago Bears this week. Chicago has allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2019. Graham is a bit of a risky play, since he hasn't score since Week 7, but you can put him in your lineup if you are in a deep league that requires starting tight ends. Graham is my No. 16 option, just behind Minnesota Vikings star Kyle Rudolph.

Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

3. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. JAX

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIN

6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at KC

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at DAL

8. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts at NO

9. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

10. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at SF

12. Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. SEA

13. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. NYJ

14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at ARI

15. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at LAC

16. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

17. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks at CAR

18. Josh Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. IND

19. Nick O'Leary, Jacksonville Jaguars at OAK

20. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU