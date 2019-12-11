New York Giants CB Janoris Jenkins directs derogatory tweet at fan during practice

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- New York Giants starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins tweeted an insulting remark in response to a critical fan Wednesday while the team was on the practice field.

Jenkins, who didn't practice due to an ankle injury, took exception to a Giants fan who questioned why the cornerback's stats haven't translated to wins this season.

"I can only do my job.. [expletive]," Jenkins wrote on Twitter.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur expressed his displeasure with Jenkins when asked about the cornerback's injury and social media post.

"I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn't be tweeting during practice," Shurmur told reporters Wednesday.

Jenkins later sent out an apology on Twitter, writing, "My apology for the word I used earlier, really didn't mean no 'harm.'"

It's the latest incident for the outspoken Jenkins, who previously was upset with the team about his role after a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Earlier this month, he openly questioned why Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher wasn't using him to cover the opposing team's top receiver.

Jenkins also got into trouble when he sent out a couple of obscene tweets to receiver Terrelle Pryor after a game in 2016. He downplayed Pryor's performance during a game between the Cleveland Browns and Giants earlier that day.

In 13 games this season, Jenkins has recorded 54 total tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defensed.