Falcons QB Matt Ryan reaches 50,000 passing yards in win over Panthers

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit another passing milestone during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ryan became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to surpass 50,000 career passing yards in the team's blowout victory against the Panthers. He needed 34 yards entering the game to reach the mark.

The veteran signal-caller reached 50,000 yards with a 14-yard completion to receiver Russell Gage in the first quarter. He earned the accomplishment in his 186th career game.

Ryan told reporters after the game he was "proud" to achieve the feat in front of former Falcons receiver Roddy White, who was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime.

"Obviously, very proud of that, of going over 50,000 career passing yards," Ryan said. "I've been fortunate on a day where we honor Roddy White. It was cool to have him back because he was such a huge part of my career.

"I got out of the locker room just in time to kind of see the end of his [halftime] speech, which was great. And I'm so happy for him. But then to win the game, too, it makes the day all the better."

Ryan completed 20-of-34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded the longest completion of his career with a 93-yard touchdown to undrafted rookie receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in the third quarter.

The other players to accomplish the feat are: Dan Marino, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning and John Elway.