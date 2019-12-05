Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner out vs. Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) has missed four of the team's last five games. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Conner told reporters Thursday that he won't suit up against the Cardinals because of his shoulder injury. The tailback, who was limited in practice for the second consecutive day, sustained the injury against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14.

"I don't want to look too far ahead," Conner said. "It's still going to take some time. We'll see. Hopefully I can get out there as soon as possible, but this week, no."

Conner has missed the Steelers' last two games due to the shoulder ailment, including four of the team's last five games. In his absence, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds and Kerrith Whyte have shared duties in the backfield.

Conner, who has been taking scout team reps this week, said he has tried to help the Steelers' young running backs while he recovers from the injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder.

"I enjoy it because those guys are growing," Conner said. "It's been cool to see them grow over time, continue to put good games back-to-back. It's only going to help us in the long run."

In eight games this season, Conner has 390 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 102 carries. He has added 30 receptions for 242 yards and two receiving scores.

The Steelers (7-5) will play the Cardinals (3-8-1) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium before hosting the Buffalo Bills next week.