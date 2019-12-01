Dolphins punter throws TD to kicker on trick play vs. Eagles

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack threw a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders, completing a trick play in the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The play came with about 4:40 remaining in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami had the ball on a 4th-and-1 play at the Eagles' one-yard line. The Dolphins split their formation with players out wide to the left and right and Haack taking the direct snap at quarterback.

Haack caught the snap and stepped forward, before lobbing a pass over the Eagles defensive line and into the hands of Sanders.

The trick play caught the Eagles off guard and gave the Dolphins a 14-7 lead.

Philadelphia answered on its next drive with Carson Wentz throwing a touchdown pass to J.J. Arcega-Whitesisde. The Eagles completed a two-point conversion after the 15-yard score, earning a 21-14 lead at halftime.

The Dolphins and Eagles are both trying to avoid their third consecutive loss.