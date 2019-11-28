Fantasy football: Week 13 tight end rankings

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) had at least five catches in each of his last three games entering his Week 13 game against the Washington Redskins. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has five touchdowns in his last five games entering his Week 13 matchup. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (top) has 59 catches for 707 yards and three scores this season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller, George Kittle and Jack Doyle top my Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Hunter Henry, Jared Cook, Mark Andrews, Kyle Rudolph and Ryan Griffin round out my top-10 options for Week 13.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my weekly waiver wire article if you need a replacement for your normal starter. My top 20 rankings can help decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is my top tight end for Week 13. Kelce has scored in back-to-back games and in three of his last four appearances entering a Week 13 matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders have allowed the second-most touchdowns and are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Kelce should be started in all leagues, regardless of format.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller is my No. 3 option this week. Waller's Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs, a unit tied for allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Waller hasn't been as hot lately as he was at the start of the season, but should be a solid option down the stretch if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is my No. 5 option this week. Doyle did not record a catch in Week 11 and only had three grabs in Week 12, but I still like him as a solid TE1 in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Doyle is now the main tight end for the Colts after Eric Ebron hit injured reserve. I expect a ton of targets for Doyle in this AFC South clash.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph had a poor start to his 2019 campaign, but has picked it up as of late. Rudolph has scored in four of his last five games and has five total touchdowns during that stretch. He had a season-high five catches for 67 yards and a score in Week 11.

I'm expecting another stellar showing from Rudolph in Week 13 as he faces the Seattle Seahawks, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Rudolph lands at No. 9 in my weekly rankings.

LONGSHOTS

Carolina Panthers veteran Greg Olsen lands at No. 11 in my weekly rankings. Olsen is a solid TE1 in leagues with at least 10 teams that require starting a tight end. He has a matchup against the Washington Redskins, a unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Olsen had at least five catches in each of his last three games. I see him matching that total and possibly reaching the end zone in a Panthers Week 13 win.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett is a boom-or-bust TE1 play in deeper leagues for Week 13. I have Everett as my No. 12 option as he faces an Arizona Cardinals defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Everett hasn't posted big numbers lately, but this matchup is too good to ignore.

Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. OAK

2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at MIA

3. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at KC

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at BAL

5. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

7. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at ATL

8. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. SF

9. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

10. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets at CIN

11. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

12. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

13. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at IND

14. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at MIA

15. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

16. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. PHI

17. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers at NYG

18. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

19. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

20. Darren Fells, Houston Texans vs. NE