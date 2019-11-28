Fantasy football: Colts star WR T.Y. Hilton out vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (R) made his return to the field in Week 12 after a three-week absence. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will be without star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton when they face the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Indianapolis.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced Thursday that Hilton suffered a setback with his calf injury and has been ruled out of the AFC South clash.

You should adjust your fantasy football lineups accordingly.

Hilton's absence likely means more work for tight end Jack Doyle, in addition to more playing time for wide receivers Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin. Rookie Parris Campbell could also be in play if he returns from a two-game injury absence.

Hilton missed the Colts' Week 9 though Week 11 games before returning in Week 12. He had three catches for 18 yards in the Colts' loss last week to the Houston Texans. The WR1 should be removed from your fantasy team's lineup. Ballard also revealed that Hilton is week-to-week, meaning you need to make adjustments to your lineup based on the assumption Hilton misses multiple games during your fantasy football league's playoffs.

Take a look at my top free agent adds and drops for Week 13 if you want to bulk up your bench or find a Hilton replacement. Try to target players with great schedules from Week 14 thorough Week 16, if you have already clinched a playoff spot.

The Colts host the Titans at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.