Eagles QB Carson Wentz, wife expecting first child

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife Madison are expecting their first child.

Wentz announced his wife is expecting Thursday on social media. Wentz proposed to his wife in Feb. 2018, before the couple married in July 2018 in Bucks County, Penn.

"So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake," Wentz wrote. "What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of six the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody!"

Wentz's Instagram announcement post featured photos of his golden retrievers near signs reading: "I'm not the only mom in the house" and "how to be a big brother." He also posted several photos with his wife.

Wentz and the Eagles face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has completed 62.6 percent of his throws for 2,530 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season for the 5-6 Eagles. Wentz signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $144 million in June. He is under contract through 2024.