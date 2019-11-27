Green Bay Packers to claim former Patriots OT Jared Veldheer off waivers

Former Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Jared Veldheer signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots this past off-season. He never played a down for the franchise after retiring during the off-season program. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are adding veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer to replace the recent loss of right tackle Bryan Bulaga due to injury.

League sources told ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday that the Packers are claiming Veldheer off waivers from the New England Patriots after Bulaga sustained an injury in Green Bay's 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Veldheer, 32, never played a down for the Patriots after he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the franchise this past off-season. Instead, he decided to retire during the Patriots' off-season program.

New England released Veldheer from the reserve/retired list earlier this week, making him subject to waivers. According to ESPN, multiple teams were interested in signing the veteran offensive tackle, including the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers lost Bulaga to a right knee injury early in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. According to ESPN, his injury isn't season-ending but he's expected to miss at least this week's matchup against the New York Giants.

Alex Light, a former undrafted free agent, replaced Bulaga at right tackle against the 49ers. Veteran right guard Billy Turner is also a candidate to move to tackle.

Veldheer, a third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2010 NFL Draft, has played in 118 regular-season games (113 starts) at both tackle positions for the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Raiders. His last action in the league was with the Broncos in 2018.