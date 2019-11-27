Fantasy football: Week 13 wide receiver rankings

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs and Tyler Lockett top my Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Chris Godwin, Tyreek Hill, Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore and Tyler Boyd round out my top 10 options for Week 13.

If you don't have an elite wide receiver, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 13 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Michael Thomas leads the NFL with 104 catches and 1,242 yards. The New Orleans Saints star has had at least 10 catches in six games this year. He has also scored touchdowns in five of his 11 games and has gone for more than 100 receiving yards in seven games.

Thomas should erupt once again in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Thomas went off for 13 catches for 152 yards in his last matchup against Atlanta. Expect another huge day from the best wide receiver in football this season.

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is another elite talent with a great matchup in Week 13. The Packers are set to face a New York Giants defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Adams had a 118-yard performance in Week 10 and scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 12. I'm expecting Aaron Rodgers to rip up the Giants defense as he rebounds from a poor Week 12 showing. Adams should be on the receiving end of at least one score against the Giants.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Julio Jones is a bit banged up and the Atlanta Falcons have a Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. That leaves the door open for Calvin Ridley to have a big day. Ridley has scored in back-to-back games entering this NFC South clash. The Saints are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Ridley is my No. 8 option this week and should be started in all leagues.

I see Tyler Boyd benefiting most from the Cincinnati Bengals' return to quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 13. Boyd was having a solid start to the season in Week 1 through Week 8, before Dalton was benched for backup Ryan Finley. Boyd had 101 yards and a score last week with Finley playing quarterback, but his familiarity with Dalton should result in more consistency down the stretch. The Bengals face the New York Jets in Week 13. The Jets are tied for allowing the third-most touchdowns and are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Boyd is my No. 10 option for Week 13, landing as a WR1/WR2 based on your league's size.

LONGSHOTS

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is on pace for the best season of his career, despite his team's poor record. Parker has 695 yards and four scores on 46 catches through 11 games. He has already tied his career-high in touchdowns and needs 12 catches and 50 yards to surpass his best career totals in other categories. He could do that in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Parker is my No. 19 option this week, landing in WR2 territory.

If you are looking for a deep sleeper in Week 13, take a stab at Allen Lazard. The Green Bay Packers have a spectacular matchup against the New York Giants. I'm expecting Aaron Rodgers to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores in this NFC clash. Someone other than Davante Adams will be productive if Rodgers reaches those marks. Lazard is my No. 39 wide receiver for Week 13.

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at ATL

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at NYG

3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at JAX

4. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at JAX

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. OAK

8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

9. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

10. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYJ

11. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at HOU

12. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

13. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TB

14. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. NE

15. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

16. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

17. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

18. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at PIT

19. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. PHI

20. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at DAL

21. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

22. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at PIT

23. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at DET

24. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

25. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. BUF

26. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TB

27. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at CIN

28. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. SF

29. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. BUF

30. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

31. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. GB

32. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

33. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

34. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

35. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. OAK

36. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. OAK

37. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. GB

38. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at KC

39. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at NYG

40. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at IND

41. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at BAL

42. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

43. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins at CAR

44. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. NE

45. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

46. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at DAL

47. Robby Anderson, New York Jets at CIN

48. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers at BAL

49. Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys vs. BUF

50. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS