Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has had at least 100 yards from scrimmage and/or a touchdown in 10 of his 11 games this season. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones top my Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Dalvin Cook, Melvin Gordon, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Le'Veon Bell round out my top 10 options for Week 13.

There are plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week. If you need help at the position, check out my weekly waiver wire article. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is my top running back for Week 13. McCaffrey has had at least 100 yards from scrimmage and/or a touchdown in 10 of his 11 games this season. He had 133 yards from scrimmage and two scores in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints. Now he is set to take on a Washington Redskins defense allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. McCaffrey could win you your weekly matchup with a huge performance.

Rookie Josh Jacobs has been a key for the Oakland Raiders' success this season. He struggled in Week 12 after a stellar stretch of games from Week 4 through Week 11. I expect Jacobs to get back on track in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, a defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Jacobs is my No. 4 option for Week 13.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is my No. 10 option this week. Bell had more than 100 yards from scrimmage for the third time this season in Week 12. This week he faces a Cincinnati Bengals defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Bell can be started as an RB1 in Week 13.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones lands at No. 13 in my weekly rankings. Jones can be used as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in his matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Jones has scored in three of his last four games and in five of his last eight showings. He is a good bet to post double-digit fantasy points once again against the Jaguars.

LONGSHOTS

Denver Broncos star Phillip Lindsay is my No. 14 running back, landing in fringe RB1/upper RB2 territory. Lindsay has only eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game once this season, but has been able to get into the end zone. This week he faces a Los Angeles Chargers defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

If you need a low-end RB2 or flex play this week, take a look at Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. The talented rookie has been inconsistent this season, but should find plenty of room to produce in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I have the young playmaker at No. 20 in my weekly rankings.

Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. BUF

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at ATL

4. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at KC

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at NYG

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

7. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at IND

9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. GB

10. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at CIN

11. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TB

12. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. SF

13. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at JAX

14. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

15. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at PIT

16. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

17. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at DAL

18. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at DET

19. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

20. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at MIA

21. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers at BAL

22. Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

23. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

24. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

25. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYJ

26. Benny Snell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

27. Sony Michel, New England Patriots at HOU

28. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. OAK

29. Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins at CAR

30. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN