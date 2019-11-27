Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hasn't thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game since Week 6, but should rebound in Week 13 against Miami Dolphins. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,937 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz top my Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Drew Brees, Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray round out my top-10 options for Week 13.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my weekly waiver wire article. Several capable gunslingers with great matchups should be on your streaming radar.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson should respond to Lamar Jackson's stellar Monday Night Football performance with another huge game in Week 13. I expect Wilson to stay in the MVP race by dominating the Minnesota Vikings. Wilson thew just one touchdown pass in Week 10 and in Week 12 after a five touchdown game in Week 9. I expect him to throw for more than 300 yards with multiple touchdowns against the Vikings. He is my top quarterback for Week 13.

Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz is my No. 5 quarterback this week. Wentz is underperforming this season, but has a great chance to rebound in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are tied for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Wentz and the Eagles should win this game easily. He is a starter in all formats.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is worthy of QB1 consideration in Week 13 due to his matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are tied with the Miami Dolphins for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Darnold is my No. 7 option, but should only be used if you don't have an elite option at the position. The Jets gunslinger has thrown multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games entering this matchup. He should do the same thing against the Bengals.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't lighting it up through the air lately, but is still worth starting in Week 13. The Patriots face the Houston Texans, a unit tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I have Brady as my No. 12 option in Week 13, making the future Hall of Famer a starter in leagues with 12 teams or more.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is my No. 16 quarterback this week and should only be used if you are desperate at the position. The Jaguars are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Foles is due for a huge performance after returning from injury in Week 11. I'm expecting his best game of the season against the Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff likely scared off his fantasy owners after posting 212 yards and throwing two interceptions, while failing to throw a touchdown pass in Week 12. I have Goff as my No. 20 option this week, but I think you could do worse if you choose to gamble with the Rams quarterback in your starting lineup.

Goff is set to face the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The Cardinals have also allowed a league-high 29 passing scores and 3,471 yards to quarterbacks. Goff deserves starting consideration if you are in a deep league.

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. OAK

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at NYG

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. SF

5. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at MIA

6. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at ATL

7. Sam Darnold, New York Jets at CIN

8. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at JAX

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at DAL

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at IND

12. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at HOU

13. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

14. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

15. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. NE

16. Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TB

17. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. BUF

18. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at PIT

19. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYJ

20. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at ARI