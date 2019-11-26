Nov. 26 (UPI) -- We are past the bye weeks and onto the final week of the 2019 fantasy football regular season. But the waiver wire is still important in Week 13 as you could be fighting to earn a playoff spot or secure a first-round postseason bye.

You have your full roster available from now though the playoffs, but there are still some solid unowned players who could add depth or star power to your team down the stretch.

You should also be on the hunt for players that your opponents might need so they can't use those players against you. Make sure you have adequate depth for your starters and cut some players loose who haven't lived up to expectations. You no longer have time to wait on a sleeper to wake up.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 13:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield, Nick Foles; RB | Rashaad Penny, Alexander Mattison; WR | A.J. Brown, Mecole Hardman; TE | David Njoku; D/ST | Green Bay Packers; K | Jake Elliott

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Sam Darnold, Andy Dalton, Ryan Tannehill; RB | Benny Snell, Bo Scarbrough; WR | Will Fuller; TE | Mike Gesicki; D/ST | New York Jets

TOP DROPS

QB | Derek Carr; RB | Jaylen Samuels, Jordan Wilkins; WR | Tyrell Williams, Josh Gordon; TE | Eric Ebron, Ross Dwelley

QUARTERBACK

Baker Mayfield has been one of the biggest busts of the 2019 fantasy football season, based on his average draft position. The Cleveland Browns gunslinger did not have single performance with multiple touchdown passes for the first eight weeks of the season, but has done just that in three consecutive games entering Week 13. Mayfield completed a season-high 70.6 percent of his throws for a season-high 327 yards and season-high three touchdowns in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. His soft schedule continues in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first week of the fantasy football playoffs. The Browns face the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, in Week 15. Grab Mayfield even if you don't have an immediate need at quarterback. He makes an excellent backup for your squad or a matchup-based starter depending on your quarterback situation.

RUNNING BACK

Rashaad Penny erupted in Week 12, running for 129 yards and a score against the Philadelphia Eagles. Penny out-touched Seattle Seahawks starter Chris Carson and earned more work down the stretch. He needs to be added to your roster immediately based on his late-season breakout potential. Penny is hard to trust as a starter until the Seahawks give him a consistent workload, but can be used as a flex play based on your league size. He has an RB1 ceiling if he steals the job from Carson.

WIDE RECEIVER

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had the best game of his rookie campaign in Week 12, catching four passes for 135 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his five starts this season. I see Brown as a solid WR3 in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts. His future schedule includes games against the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, teams that each rank inside the top 12 for allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

TIGHT END

David Njoku can be added to your roster if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends. The Cleveland Browns did not activate Njoku in Week 12 after the team designated him to return from injured reserve. He could be active in Week 13 and help your team down the stretch based on the Browns' future schedule and upswing in Baker Mayfield's production. He is hard to trust as a starter in his first game back, but has the potential to help your team in the playoffs based on his talent and role in the offense.