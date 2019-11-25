Cincinnati Bengals bench QB Ryan Finley in favor of Andy Dalton

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley throws under pressure from the Pittsburgh Steelers defense during the first half of play Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are making their second quarterback change of the season, the team announced Monday.

The winless Bengals (0-11) will go back to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, starting with the team's Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets. He will replace rookie signal-caller Ryan Finley, who started Cincinnati's previous three games after Dalton was benched after a Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"It was not an easy decision any time we've had to make it, which has been twice this year," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday. "But it's in the best interest of the football team to do this and get Andy back out there."

Taylor previously indicated that three games was too small of a sample size to evaluate a rookie quarterback. Following the Bengals' 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the first-year head coach said he felt the change was necessary.

Finley completed 47.1 percent of his passes for 474 yards, two touchdowns and five total turnovers in three starts. In Sunday's game against the Steelers, he was 12-of-26 passing for 192 yards with one touchdown and a lost fumble.

Before being benched earlier this year, Dalton served as the Bengals' starting quarterback since the franchise drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In eight starts this season, he completed 60.4 percent of his throws for 2,252 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Dalton is second in franchise history in passing yards (30,352) and is tied with Ken Anderson for the most passing touchdowns (197) in team history.

The Bengals will host the Jets (4-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST before taking on the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 8.