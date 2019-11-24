Seattle Seahawks beat Philadelphia Eagles behind Rashaad Penny

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (21) during the first half Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner (17) catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) during the first half on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) loses the ball as he is sacked during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner (17) celebrates with Tyrone Swoopes after Turner scored a touchdown during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner (17) catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Rashaad Penny had a career day and the Seattle Seahawks overcame a sluggish performance from Russell Wilson to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Penny ran for a career-high 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, on 14 rushes, averaging 9.2 yards per run. With the win, the Seahawks (9-2) remained unbeaten on the road in six games this season.

Wilson, who was sacked six times in the game, completed 13-of-25 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. He also threw one interception and fumbled on a handoff exchange.

The Eagles, playing without their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, stumbled once again on offense. Philadelphia had three turnovers inside Seahawks territory and had another near midfield.

Entering the game, Philadelphia (5-6) was missing receivers Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor, along with running back Jordan Howard and right tackle Lane Johnson. Offensive guard Brandon Brooks exited the game in the first quarter because of an illness.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz completed 33-of-45 throws for 256 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost two fumbles, including one on a failed handoff exchange.

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead after a 28-yard field goal by Jake Elliott early in the first quarter. Seahawks wideout Malik Turner came down with a spectacular over-the-shoulder reception on a flea-flicker play for a 33-yard score, and Jason Myers booted a 24-yard kick to give Seattle a 10-3 advantage at halftime.

Penny broke free up the middle early in the fourth quarter to boost the Seahawks' lead to 17-3. Wentz tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz in the final minute.

The Seahawks will host the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 2. Philadelphia will visit the Miami Dolphins next week.