New York Jets dominate Oakland Raiders for third straight win

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to guide the New York Jets past the Oakland Raiders 34-3 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Raiders (6-5) entered Sunday's matchup on a three-game winning streak with a possible opportunity to challenge the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs for first place next week. Instead, the Jets cruised to a dominant victory for their first three-game unbeaten streak in over two years.

Oakland jumped ahead with a 48-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson on the team's first drive of the game. Jets kicker Sam Ficken equalized the score at 3-3 with a 24-yard boot with a little over five minutes left in the first quarter.

From that point forward, the Jets piled on points and managed to contain the Raiders' offensive weapons, outscoring Oakland 31-0 for the remainder of the game.

Darnold's 4-yard rushing score and Ficken's 35-yard field goal pushed the Jets' lead to 13-3 at halftime. Ryan Griffin and Robby Anderson each recorded 1-yard touchdown catches in the third, and Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a score to clinch the victory.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was 15-for-27 with 127 yards and one interception. Oakland head coach Jon Gruden pulled Carr with under two minutes left in the third quarter.

Josh Jacobs had 10 carries for 34 yards. Backup tailback Jalen Richard led the team in catches (six) and receiving yards (47), and Darren Waller notched three receptions for 41 yards.

Darnold completed 20-of-29 throws for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson had a team-high 86 receiving yards on four catches.

The Jets will play the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday. Oakland will stay on the road to take on the Chiefs next week.