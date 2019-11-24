Mason Rudolph benched in Pittsburgh Steelers' win over Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Deon Cain (17) celebrates after making a catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams during the first half of play Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Devlin "Duck" Hodges replaced struggling quarterback Mason Rudolph and guided the injury-plagued Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-10 win over the winless Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Hodges took over for Rudolph, who tossed four interceptions in the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns, early in the second half and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to receiver James Washington on his third play under center.

Hodges then helped lead the Steelers (6-5) on two more scoring drives, leaving Pittsburgh with a quarterback decision as the season continues without injured starter Ben Roethlisberger. Hodges previously filled in for one game after Rudolph sustained a concussion. Mike Tomlin switched back to Rudolph when he was healthy.

The Steelers grabbed a 3-0 lead late in the second quarter after a 26-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Cincinnati (0-11) got on the board shortly later when Ryan Finley connected with Tyler Boyd for a 15-yard score before halftime.

Pittsburgh regained the lead when Washington's long score made it 10-7. Bengals kicker Randy Bullock's 27-yard boot tied the score 10-10 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.

Boswell added a 47-yard kick and a 26-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 16-10 lead late in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh's defense preserved its advantage when Bud Dupree sacked Finley and forced a fumble that he recovered with 2:38 remaining to seal the win.

Rudolph was 8-for-16 with 85 yards and one interception before being replaced. Hodges completed 5-of-11 passes for 118 yards and one score.

Benny Snell filled in for the injured James Conner and recorded 21 carries for 98 yards. Washington led the team in catches (three) and receiving yards (98).

Finley was 12-of-26 for 192 yards and one touchdown. Boyd notched five catches for 101 yards and one score, and running back Joe Mixon tallied 79 rushing yards on 18 carries.

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday. Cincinnati will play the New York Jets.