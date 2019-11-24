Buffalo Bills RB Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders for No. 3 on rushing list

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore previously became the fourth player in league history to record 15,000 career rushing yards in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills veteran running back Frank Gore surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame tailback Barry Sanders on the NFL's all-time rushing list during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Gore became the league's third-leading career rusher on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter against the Broncos, eclipsing Sanders' mark of 15,269 rushing yards.

"I'm blessed. I'm happy," Gore told reporters Sunday. "For me, it was tough to get to here. It wasn't an easy road to get to the NFL. I've been doubted my whole career. Not just in the NFL, in college.

"When I tore my two ACLs, a lot of people said I wouldn't even be here two or three years. And now my year 15, still having fun, still making plays, still helping a team win games. I'm blessed."

Gore, playing in his 15th season in the NFL, previously became the fourth player to record 15,000 career rushing yards during the Bills' Week 4 game against the New England Patriots.

The former Miami Hurricane star has played in 217 of 231 possible games in his career. Sitting at 15,289 yards, the 36-year-old tailback is expected to finish No. 3 on the all-time list. He is about 1,500 yards shy of Walter Payton (16,726) for No. 2, and almost 3,000 yards away from the NFL's all-time leader, Emmitt Smith (18,355).

Gore notched only 54 combined rushing yards in his last three games, but finished with 15 carries for 65 yards in the Bills' 20-3 win over the Broncos.

The Bills will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.