New England Patriots QB Tom Brady dealing with right elbow injury

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a late addition to the Patriots' injury report this week with an elbow injury. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys because of an elbow injury.

Brady was a surprising late addition to the Patriots' official injury report, appearing only on Friday as a limited participant. League sources told NFL Media and NBC Sports that Brady is expected to suit up against the Cowboys despite his injury designation.

Brady, 42, hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season, the year he sustained a torn ACL in the Patriots' season opener. If Brady fails to take the field, rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham would take over as the team's starter.

Through 10 games this season, Brady has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,752 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He currently has a quarterback rating of 90.1, which marks his lowest QB rating since the 2013 season (87.3).

Patriots wide receiver and special teams star Matthew Slater (hamstring) and defensive back Jason McCourty (groin) were also late additions to the injury report. Both players were limited participants in Friday's practice and listed as questionable.

New England offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and wide receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Julian Edelman (shoulder) were also labeled as questionable for Sunday's game. Wideout Mohamed Sanu (ankle) went from a non-participant to limited in Friday's practice.

The Patriots will host the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.