NFL clears Pittsburgh Steelers' Anthony Chickillo in alleged domestic incident

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo won't face any discipline for an alleged domestic violence incident last month involving him and his girlfriend.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that the NFL cleared Chickillo and closed its investigation into the linebacker. According to ESPN, the league cleared him because of insufficient evidence and he will not be punished.

Chickillo, 26, was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors stemming from an Oct. 20 domestic dispute that occurred at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Penn. He was later placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Police said a verbal argument started between Chickillo and his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, over table games in the casino. An affidavit said the couple went back to their room and the argument became physical.

All charges against the linebacker were dropped less than two weeks later after Chickillo and Newman decided they didn't want to pursue the charges. Chickillo was then removed from the commissioner's exempt list and permitted to return to the Steelers' active roster while the league continued its probe.

Chickillo, who is in his fifth season with the Steelers, has recorded eight total tackles and half a sack in five games this season.