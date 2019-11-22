Los Angeles Chargers CB Michael Davis issued two-game suspension

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- After a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without starting cornerback Michael Davis for the next two games.

Davis was suspended two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league announced Friday. The Chargers (4-7) are currently on their bye this week. He will miss games against the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before being eligible to return to the active roster on Dec. 9.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco issued a statement Friday, saying Davis "made a significant mistake this past off-season, a mistake for which he must be held accountable."

"Michael is a good person," Telesco said. "I am confident that Michael will grow from this experience and, once back, continue to represent both the Chargers and NFL in a positive manner."

Davis, who is in his third season in the league, has started nine games this season, recording 27 total tackles, one interception and five passes defensed. He missed two weeks in September due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in the Chargers' season opener.

In Davis' absence earlier this season, Brandon Facyson started in his place. Desmond King could also see added playing time after the bye.