Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Tennis star Venus Williams and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the Laker Girls for a dance at halftime during a Los Angeles Lakers win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles.

Gronkowski and Williams also performed with comedian James Corden Tuesday at Staples Center. The trio joined the professional dances for Zedd and Alessia Cara's song Stay during the choreographed routine.

Gronkowski announced his retirement after winning Super Bowl LIII in February. He also announced he is planning to host a music festival during Super Bowl LIV weekend in February 2020 in Miami, teasing fans who thought he was coming out of retirement and rejoining the Patriots.

Gronkowski still teased that he could return to the field in 2020. Williams posted a video on Instagram Tuesday before her performance on the court, taking selfie footage while getting her makeup done.

"Glamour, glamour," Williams said in an Instagram story. "Not tennis, glamour."

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

Williams is ranked No. 53 in the Women's Tennis Association world rankings. The seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 fell to Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the round of 32 at October's Tianjin Open. Peterson went on to win the women's singles title at the China tournament.

The Lakers cruised to a 112-107 win Tuesday, with LeBron James recording a record-setting triple-double against the Thunder. James now has logged a triple-double against every franchise in the NBA, the only player to accomplish that feat.