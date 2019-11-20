Fantasy football: Week 12 wide receiver rankings

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) should both be in fantasy football lineups this week as they take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and DeAndre Hopkins top my Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, D.J. Chark and Kenny Golladay round out my top 10 options for Week 12.

If you don't have an elite wide receiver, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 12 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You should remove Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 12 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not having a great season in 2019 after having monster expectations entering his first campaign with the team. Beckham has just one score and has only surpassed 100 receiving yards once this season. I'm expecting a breakout game in Week 12 when the Browns face the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Cleveland. The Dolphins are tied for allowing the second-most receiving touch downs to wide receivers this season. I'm expecting at least 100 yards and a touchdown from Beckham in this matchup. He should break loose for several big plays against this beatable secondary.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is my No. 3 option this week. Jones has 882 yards and four scores on 59 receptions in his 10 starts this season. He should light up a Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary allowing the most fantasy points per game, receiving yards and touchdowns to wide receivers. I'm expecting at least 100 receiving yards and a score from Jones in this NFC South clash.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Seattle Seahawks rookie D.K. Metcalf was a freak of nature at the NFL Combine, but watched his stock plummet during the 2019 NFL Draft. Now he is showing the doubters that he deserved to be a first round pick. Metcalf has three touchdowns in his last three games. He had a season-high 123 yards and a score on six catches in Week 9. I'm expecting MVP candidate Russell Wilson to hook up with Metcalf with regularity when the Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. The Eagles have been one of the worst secondaries in the NFL this season and are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Metcalf has a shot at a score and/or 100 receiving yards in this matchup. He comes in at No. 14 in my weekly rankings, landing in low-end WR1/high-end WR2 territory, depending on your league's size.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams has capitalized off of a rebound season from quarterback Derek Carr in 2019. Williams is up to 462 yards and five scores this season and is averaging 15.4 yards per catch. He lands at No. 15 in my weekly rankings as a high-end WR2. He should have plenty of success this week against against a New York Jets secondary allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Williams should be started in all leagues in Week 12.

LONGSHOTS

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder lands at No. 17 in my weekly rankings. Crowder is scolding hot, with a touchdown in each of his last three games. This week he battles an Oakland Raiders unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. He should post WR2 numbers in Week 12.

James Washington has a great opportunity to succeed in Week 12 as Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster deals with a concussion and knee injury. Washington lands at No. 26 in my weekly rankings, based on the assumption that Smith-Schuster misses the team's AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have been decent at defending wide receivers this year, but Washington should be peppered with targets and have solid production. He makes a great bye week fill in option for Week 12 if your normal starter is out.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

4. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. IND

6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

9. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

10. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at WAS

11. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. DAL

12. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NO

14. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

15. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at NYJ

16. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at SF

17. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. OAK

18. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at CLE

19. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

20. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

21. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at WAS

22. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at NE

23. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. BAL

24. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NE

25. Golden Tate, New York Giants at CHI

26. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

27. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

28. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

29. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at BUF

30. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at NO

31. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

32. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

33. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at LAR

34. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. DET

35. Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders at NYJ

36. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. BAL

37. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at CHI

38. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

39. Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta Falcons vs. NYG

40. Josh Gordon, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

41. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

42. Kenny Stills, Houston Texans vs. IND

43. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions at WAS

44. Demaryius Thomas, New York Jets vs. OAK

45. Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots vs. DAL

46. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams vs. BAL

47. Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

48. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

49. Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys at NE

50. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. OAK