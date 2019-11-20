Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) is set to have a bigger workload in Week 12 as starting running back James Conner deals with a shoulder injury. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs top my Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Aaron Jones and Phillip Lindsay round out my top 10 options for Week 12.

There are plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week. If you need help at the position, check out my weekly waiver wire article. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

You also should remove Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 12 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rumbled for 188 rushing yards and two scores on 23 carries in Week 10 before resting with a Week 11 bye. He returns to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The Jaguars are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Henry has had at least 99 yards from scrimmage in three of his last four games. He has also scored four times in his last two games. I have Henry as my top running back for Week 12. He should be started in all leagues.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara lands at No. 2 in my weekly rankings. Kamara has a subpar day -- by his standards -- in Week 10. He looked like himself again in Week 11, picking up 123 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara averaged 5.8 yards per carry against the Buccaneers' stellar defensive line. He also showed his value in the receiving game with 10 catches in Week 11. This week he faces a Carolina Panthers unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Fire up Kamara with confidence this week as an elite RB1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The San Francisco 49ers have several capable players in their backfield, but Tevin Coleman might be the most talented of the bunch. Coleman only had 13 rushing yards on 12 carries last week, but had a season-high 48 receiving yards to make up for his lack of production on the ground. I'm expecting a much better performance in Week 12, when the 49ers face the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have been solid against the pass, but are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Coleman lands at No. 14 in my rankings. He should produce like a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in this matchup.

Jaylen Samuels is my No. 17 running back this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker could see increased usage if starter James Conner misses the team's Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Samuels will be a great RB2/flex play if Conner misses this AFC North matchup. The Bengals are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs, making Samuels a viable matchup-based option.

LONGSHOTS

Bo Scarbrough scored his first career touchdown in Week 11. The Detroit Lions running back enters Week 12 as my No. 19 option at the position. He should post RB2 numbers against a Washington Redskins unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game. Scarbough makes a solid bye week fill in this week if your normal starter is sitting out.

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice saved his fantasy football owners with a 45-yard receiving score in Week 11. He should see more action in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Guice is my No. 23 option this week, landing in RB2/flex territory. I'm expecting close to 80 yards from scrimmage and a possible touchdown from Guice against the Lions.

Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at NO

5. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at NYJ

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at CHI

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at NE

8. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at SF

10. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos at BUF

11. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at LAR

12. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

13. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. OAK

14. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

15. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

16. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

17. Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

18. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. BAL

19. Bo Scarbrough, Detroit Lions at WAS

20. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

21. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

22. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

23. Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins vs. DET

24. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

25. Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

26. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

27. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans vs. IND

28. Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

29. James White, New England Patriots vs. DAL

30. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB