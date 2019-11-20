Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen previously picked up AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 17 of his rookie campaign in 2018. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) has won NFC Defensive Player of the Week six times during his NFL career. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were among the NFL's Week 11 Player of the Week award winners, announced Wednesday.

Prescott earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week while Allen won AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11.

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Atlanta Falcons running back/punt returner Kenjon Barner won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11.

Prescott has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season, after previously receiving the award in Week 1. Bailey also won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 3. Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 17 of his rookie campaign in 2018. Prescott had not received the honor prior to his 2019 season.

Donald -- a two-time Defensive Player of the Year -- has now won NFC Defensive Player of the Week six times. He earned Week 11 honors after logging four tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed in the Rams' win against the Chicago Bears.

Prescott threw for 444 yards and three scores in the Cowboys' Week 11 win against the Detroit Lions. Allen threw for 256 yards and three scores and picked up 56 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the Bills' win against the Miami Dolphins.

Crosby had four sacks in the Raiders' Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also had five tackles and a forced fumble for the Raiders.

Barner had a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Falcons' win against the Carolina Panthers. Barner previously won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5 of the 2017 season, while a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bailey won AFC honors for Week 11 after placing six of eight punts inside the 20-yard line during the Patriots' win against the Eagles. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt in the victory.