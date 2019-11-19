Miami Dolphins release RB Mark Walton after aggravated battery charge

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins waived running back Mark Walton after he was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

According to a Broward County (Fla.) police report, Walton allegedly shoved the victim against a wall and punched her multiple times in the face and head following an argument. According to police, the victim is five weeks pregnant and Walton, who was made aware of the pregnancy Sunday, is the father of the child.

"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a statement Tuesday. "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time."

Walton's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, told USA Today that his client turned himself in to police and he was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I can tell you he cooperated with the police department and surrendered this morning," Gottlieb said.

Walton, 22, is currently serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policy stemming from three off-season arrests between January and March. The Cincinnati Bengals released the tailback after the arrests, and the Dolphins signed him in May.

At the time of his signing, the Dolphins said there would be a zero-tolerance policy with Walton, who was through two games of his current four-game ban. Miami stuck to its word and cut the running back after his latest off-field incident.

In seven games this season, Walton, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, recorded 201 rushing yards on 53 carries. He also had 15 receptions for 89 yards.