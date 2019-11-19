Fantasy football: Week 12 best add/drops from waiver wire

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) is expected to get more work as teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (R) is dealing with multiple injuries and could miss the team's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Week 12 is the second-to-last week of the fantasy football regular season for most leagues. It is also the last bye week of the year. By now, you should have your starters settled if you are in position to make the playoffs, but anything can happen. That means you need to keep an eye on your waiver wire for players who might help your team.

The Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings have Week 12 byes, meaning players from those teams should be removed from your starting lineup.

You need to make sure you have great fill-in options if you own players on those teams. You should also be monitoring your waiver wire for good matchups for Week 13 and into the postseason. Remember to keep an eye on your opponent's roster as well, as you might be able to play keep-away by adding players they might need for their lineup.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

You should still make speculative adds to your bench, opening the door for a breakout star if one of his teammates gets injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 12:

ALL-ADD TEAM

RELATED Chiefs intercept Phillip Rivers 4 times in MNF win in Mexico City

QB | Sam Darnold; RB | Jonathan Williams, Bo Scarbrough; WR | Deebo Samuel, James Washington; TE | Jacob Hollister; D/ST | Oakland Raiders; K | Mason Crosby

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Daniel Jones; RB | Nyheim Hines, Kalen Ballage; WR | Randall Cobb, N'Keal Harry; TE |David Njoku; D/ST | Cleveland Browns

TOP DROPS

QB | Phillip Rivers; RB | Brian Hill; WR | Auden Tate; TE | Trey Burton

QUARTERBACK

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is a solid waiver wire addition for this week if you have Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Phillip Rivers or Kirk Cousins as your normal starter and don't have a better backup option rostered. Darnold has a low ownership percentage and has a Week 12 matchup against the Oakland Raiders, a unit that has allowed the third-most passing scores to quarterbacks in the NFL. Darnold is also a good addition if your opponent needs a quarterback this week and you have extra space on your bench.

RUNNING BACK

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Williams went off for 147 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches in Week 11, including 116 rushing yards. I'm expecting another solid performance for Williams in Week 12 as the Colts battle the Houston Texans. The Texans have an average rush defense, for fantasy football purposes, but the Colts' offensive line should dominate in this spot. Williams is also in line for a big day as Colts starting running back Marlon Mack is not expected to play in Week 12. I would plug Williams in as an RB2 or flex play this week if you are in a deep league and need help at the position.

WIDE RECEIVER

Deebo Samuel is my top overall waiver wire priority this week. He should be owned in every league. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is heating up at the right time and could help you win your league if you are wide receiver needy. Samuel had 134 yards on eight receptions in Week 11 after hauling in eight catches for 112 yards in Week 10. I'm expecting more targets and production when the 49ers face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. The Packers have been solid against passing attacks this season, but I see the 49ers winning this matchup at home and Samuel should see a ton of looks. Start Samuel as a WR3 this week if you are in a deep league.

TIGHT END

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister still has a low ownership percentage coming off of his Week 11 bye. I would add the Seahawks playmaker if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends. Hollister had three touchdowns in two games before his bye and should continue to be involved in the Seahawks' offense going forward. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is playing at an MVP level and all of his receivers and tight ends should benefit from that down the stretch, including Hollister.