Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski to launch Super Bowl music festival

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired after winning his third Super Bowl with the franchise in February. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rumors remain about Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement, but for now the former New England Patriots star plans to launch a music festival on Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

Gronkowski announced "Gronk Beach" Tuesday on social media. The Feb. 1 event will feature performances from Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida and other artists.

The six-hour event will take place on Miami Beach and is dubbed "the championship of partying." Tickets for the festival range from $150 to $900, with bottle service available for up to $100,000.

Gronkowski, 30, announced his retirement following the Patriots' victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion was known for his partying through his NFL career. He previously hosted a three-day cruise ship party in 2016 in Miami, called "Gronk's Party Ship."

Gronkowski teased the announcement last weekend on social media, saying he had a "big announcement" to make Tuesday, with fans speculating he was coming out of retirement. He posted an announcement video to social media Tuesday, featuring three versions of himself. One version featured Gronkowski sitting on a couch in a robe, while the clones served as his conscience. One Gronkowski sported swimming trucks and held a beer, while the other wore football equipment.

"Dancing, bikinis, partying, you belong back on the field," the football Gronkowski said. "Blocking, scoring, spiking, with elite talent ... OK, maybe we call an audible [on not coming out of retirement], but just for this year."

Gronkowski has a Nov. 30 deadline to let the Patriots know if he wants to return to the team. He can't play this season if he misses that deadline.

RELATED New England Patriots trade for Atlanta Falcons TE Eric Saubert

The Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Super Bowl LIV is set for Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.