Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs intercepted Phillip Rivers four times to take an AFC West victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

The Chargers quarterback completed 28 of 42 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his four turnovers, in the 24-17 setback Monday at Estadio Azteca. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 19 of 32 passes for 182 yards, and threw for one score and one interception.

"We felt like we did a lot of good things throughout the game," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu told reporters. "Collectively as a defense, I thought we played together and communicated consistently."

The Chargers (4-7) took a 3-0 lead on a Mike Badgley field goal on the first drive of the game. The Chiefs (7-4) punted on the next drive, before Badgley missed a 40-yard try. Mahomes and Rivers were intercepted on the next two drives before the Chargers punted. Rivers then threw his second interception of the game, with Mathieu returning it 35 yards to the Chargers' six-yard line.

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy scored on the next play, running in for a six-yard touchdown. The Chargers and Chiefs alternated field goals on the next three drives, leading to a 10-9 Chiefs lead at halftime.

Mahomes orchestrated a nine-play, 80-yard drive to open the second half. Darrel Williams capped off the drive with a six-yard rushing score to give the Chiefs a 17-9 lead. Kansas City pushed the lead to 24-9 on their next drive, with Mahomes hitting Travis Kelce for a 23-yard touchdown.

Rivers connected with Keenan Allen on the Chargers' next drive for a seven-yard score. The veteran quarterback then threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, the second ending the game.

"It's tough. We knew how big this game was and we didn't get it done," Rivers said.

"As a team, offensively, defensively and special teams, we knew someone was going to make a play to win the game," Mahomes said. "If we just believed in each other, we were going to win the game."

The Chiefs next host the Oakland Raiders in another AFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. EST Dec. 1 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers have a division contest against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.