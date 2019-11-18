Todd Gurley carries Rams to SNF win over Bears

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) completed 23 of 43 passes for 190 yards, one score and an interception in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) had two sacks in a win against the Chicago Bears Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (R) had a season-high 25 carries during a win against the Chicago Bears Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley rarely left the field and picked up 133 yards from scrimmage and a score, leading his team to a win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Gurley had a season-high 25 carries and three catches in the 17-7 win Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Aaron Donald had two sacks for the Rams (6-4). The Bears (4- 6) have now lost five of their last six games, while the Rams have won three of their last four.

"It felt good. I guess I felt like the old Todd," Gurley told reporters. "I'm just happy I was able to go out there and take advantage of my opportunities."

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 11 of 18 passes for 173 yards and had an interception in the win. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The game had a very ugly start.

The Bears missed a field goal on the first drive of the game. Gurley fumbled his first carry of the game on the Rams' first drive. The Bears turned the ball over on downs before Goff threw an interception to Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Eddy Pineiro missed his second field goal of the first half on the Bears' next drive.

Greg Zuerlein finally put points on the scoreboard by making a 38-yard field goal for the Rams 11:38 before halftime. Gurley scored a one-yard touchdown for a 10-0 Rams lead 3:33 before the break.

Trubisky connected with Bears running back Tarik Cohen with a 14-yard touchdown throw on Chicago's first drive of the second half. Rams running back Malcolm Brown rushed for a five-yard touchdown with 3:35 remaining for the final points of the game.

"It's a game that had nothing to do with effort -- our guys played hard, but just in the end -- seven points isn't enough," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "You've got to score more points than that to win, and we didn't do that [Sunday]."

The Bears host the New York Giants at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Solider Field in Chicago. The Rams host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

"What I loved the most about what Todd [Gurley] did, is after we put the first carry on the ground, he didn't flinch, he came back and had some good, tough, physical runs and made some good catches out of the backfield and he was a big-time contributor," Rams coach Sean McVay said.