Chargers RB Melvin Gordon hurdles Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon put Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu on a poster with a spectacular hurdle Monday night.

With the Chiefs holding a 10-6 lead over the Chargers late in the second quarter, Gordon took a short pass from quarterback Philip Rivers and darted up the field.

Gordon put his left foot in the ground and leaped over Mathieu for a 7-yard gain, moving the Chargers closer into field goal range before halftime. A few plays later, Los Angeles kicker Michael Badgley booted a 49-yard kick through the uprights to cut the team's deficit to 10-9 after two quarters.

Gordon had 10 carries for 58 yards in the first half. He added three receptions for 21 yards, averaging over six yards per touch.

Entering Monday's matchup against the Chiefs, Gordon has tallied 300 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 86 carries through six games this season. He also has 15 catches for 91 yards and a receiving score.