Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett to return vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett missed last week's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be back in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brissett sat out of the Colts' Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a sprained MCL in his left knee. The fourth-year quarterback was a full participant in each practice this week and was listed without a designation, according to the team's official injury report.

Brissett initially sustained the injury during the Colts' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 3. Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into the quarterback and stepped on his leg in the first half.

Brissett was a limited participant in each practice leading up to the Dolphins game. The Colts, who are on a two-game losing streak, ruled him out the day before the contest.

"He's looked really good," Reich told reporters this week. "I don't want to put a percentage on it. I just know he's good enough to play."

Brissett has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,649 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games this season. He has added 37 carries for 110 yards and a rushing score.

The Colts ruled out wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who will miss his third straight game because of a calf injury. Indianapolis (5-4) is 0-7 without Hilton in the lineup.