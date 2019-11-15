Brawl erupts after Browns' Garrett hits Steelers QB in head with helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) called Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett a "coward" after Garrett hit him in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of a game Thursday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman David DeCastro (66) tackles Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett (L) after he swung a helmet and hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (C) in the head in the final seconds of a game Thursday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett faces a league suspension for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during a game Thursday night.

NFL Network reported that the league is reviewing actions by Garrett and other participants in the fight for possible suspensions.

"I thought it was cowardly and bush league," Rudolph said. "There is plenty of tape out there to watch."

When asked in the locker room about the brawl, Garrett admitted he made a mistake.

"I lost my cool, and it's going to come back to hurt our team," he said. "The guys who jumped in to the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it should have never got to that point. It's on me."

The ugly melee occurred in the final seconds of the Browns' 21-7 win. Pittsburgh lined up for a 3rd and 29 play from their own 17-yard line at the start of the sequence. Rudolph dropped back in the pocket and threw a short pass to his left, and was tackled by Garrett.

Garrett and Rudolph got into a shoving match as they fell to the ground. Garrett then pulled off Rudolph's helmet. Steelers offensive lineman David DeCastro pushed Garrett away from Rudolph, but the Steelers quarterback continued to pursue the 6-foot-4, 272-pound defender. Garrett then swung the helmet and hit Rudolph in the head.

DeCastro and several Steelers offensive linemen responded by taking Garrett to the ground. Pittsburgh lineman Maurkice Pouncey punched Garrett and kicked him in the head while he was on the ground.

.@MikePereira explains what kind of suspensions should be expected for players following tonight's Steelers-Browns game. pic.twitter.com/2u8wwYvj4b— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2019

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi flew into the skirmish and knocked Rudolph back on the ground. Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were all ejected.

"That is not who Myles wants to be," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said. "That is not who we are going to be. You have to be able to maintain your composure in times like that and under no circumstances do we want anything to do with anything like that.

"I am embarrassed. Myles is embarrassed. It is not good. He understands what he did, he understands it is totally unacceptable, and we have to get through it."

Rudolph -- who is playing in place of injured Steelers starter Ben Roethlisberger -- referred to Garrett as a bully after the loss, but would not speculate on the Browns star's punishment. The Steelers quarterback said he feels "good to go," despite taking the helmet to the head.

Social media backlash from current and former players, fans and media personalities called for strict punishment for Garrett. Rudolph's agent Timothy Younger also responded to the altercation.

Rudolph sustained a concussion in October after taking a hit to the head and laying motionless on the field before he exited the game. Rudolph missed the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field," Younger & Associates tweeted Friday. "Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275-pound defensive end is not one of them. [Thursday's game] could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly."

Garrett has never been suspended but was fined more than $42,000 for two hits on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian in September. He was also fined for a Week 1 hit on Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after making 13.5 sacks in 16 starts. Garrett, 23, has 10 sacks in 10 starts this season.

The Browns and Steelers face off again Dec. 1 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.