Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson to lead Colin Kaepernick workout

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will have a private workout Saturday in Atlanta. As of Thursday, the league said 11 NFL teams are expected to attend. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson will lead the on-field drills during free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's private workout Saturday in Atlanta, the league said Thursday.

The NFL announced former head coach Joe Philbin also will be in attendance. The league said 11 teams have already committed to attend the workout: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.

The league added that it expects additional teams to commit before Saturday's workout. The National Football League reiterated that it would send video of the workout and interview to all 32 franchises.

Kaepernick, 32, has been out of the NFL since 2016, when he started to protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has remained unsigned.

The quarterback filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017 that accused team owners of colluding to keep him out of the league. The sides reached a settlement in February.

Carolina Panthers veteran safety Eric Reid, who was one of the first players to join Kaepernick in his protest while both were with the 49ers, told reporters Wednesday that the workout doesn't feel genuine due to the unusual scheduling of the event.

"I'll believe it when I see it," Reid said. "At this point, it feels like a PR stunt."

In 69 career games, Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 375 carries for 2,300 yards and 13 rushing scores.