Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Mike Evans, Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones and Amari Cooper top my Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Chris Godwin, Julian Edelman, DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp and John Brown round out my top 10 options for Week 11.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 11 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You should remove Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 11. Evans has been scorching hot since Week 3, with either a touchdown and/or 82 receiving yards in six of seven games during that stretch. He also has averaged one touchdown per game in each of his last seven contests. Evans has scored three times and is averaging 153 receiving yards per game in his last three games. All of Evans' stats point in his favor for Week 11, and that's before you consider he is set to face the New Orleans Saints, a unit allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Evans and fellow Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin are both top-six options in Week 11.

New England Patriots veteran Julian Edelman is my No. 7 option for Week 11. Edelman is tied for the fifth-most targets in the NFL. He is Tom Brady's go-to target. The Super Bowl LIII MVP had a season-high 10 catches in Week 9, before the Patriots Week 10 bye. I expect the Patriots to come out hot after having the week off to rebound from their first loss of the season. Edelman will be going up against a Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Start Edelman as a WR1 going forward, especially in points-per-reception formats.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Cincinnati Bengals remain winless and turned to a new quarterback in Week 10, but Tyler Boyd remains a fantasy football starting option. Boyd has just one score on the season, but I think he could elevate to WR2 status in Week 11 against the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. Boyd is my No. 17 option this week due to the matchup.

D.J. Moore is my No. 18 option for Week 11, landing in WR2 territory. The Carolina Panthers pass catcher has a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Moore has back-to-back games with at least 100 receiving yards entering this great matchup. He should post at least seven catches and has a chance to get to 100 receiving yards once again in Week 11.

LONGSHOTS

Washington Redskins rookie Terry McLaurin had five touchdowns in his first five career games, but hasn't scored since Week 6. I like his chances to rebound in Week 11 against the New York Jets, a defense tied for allowing the most touchdowns to wide receivers and allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to the position. The Jets and Redskins should have a close game here and McLaurin should post low-end WR2/high-end WR3 numbers. I have the rookie at No. 19 in my weekly rankings.

Deebo Samuel is another rookie who should have a big Week 11. The San Francisco 49ers pass catcher went off for a season-high 112 yards on eight catches in Week 10. He should post similar numbers in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Samuel is my No. 27 option this week and is also one of my favorite waiver wire/free agent pickups.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at TB

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

5. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at DET

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at PHI

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at BAL

9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

10. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at MIA

11. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at MIN

12. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at DET

13. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. CIN

14. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

15. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

16. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. DAL

17. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at OAK

18. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

19. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. NYJ

20. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

21. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU

22. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. DEN

23. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

24. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

25. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at WAS

26. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

27. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

28. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

29. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

30. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

31. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

32. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at MIA

33. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at SF

34. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at LAR

35. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. DAL

36. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

37. Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots at PHI

38. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

39. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

40. Demaryius Thomas, New York Jets at WAS

41. Alson Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NE

42. Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots at PHI

43. Kenny Stills, Houston Texans at BAL

44. Robby Anderson, New York Jets at WAS

45. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions vs. DAL

46. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at SF

47. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals at OAK

48. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

49. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

50. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI