Fantasy football: Week 11 running back rankings

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs and Melvin Gordon top my Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

James Conner, Leonard Fournette, Mark Ingram, Tevin Coleman and Devin Singletary round out my top 10 options for Week 11.

There are plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week. If you need help at the position, check out my weekly waiver wire article. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

You also should remove Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Ezekiel Elliott remains one of the best running backs in the NFL and is my top option at the position for Week 11. The Dallas Cowboys workhorse was held to just 47 yards on the ground in Week 10, ending a streak of four consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. He is set to rebound in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Elliott should get in the end zone at least once and rumble for more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a Cowboys victory.

Los Angeles Chargers star Melvin Gordon is returning to form after missing the start of the season due to his contract holdout. He went off for a season-high 108 rushing yards and a score on 20 carries in Week 10. He also had 20 carries in Week 9, when he gained 109 yards from scrimmage against the Green Bay Packers. I expect similar production in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, a defense that has allowed the most rushing yards and fantasy points per game to running backs. Gordon is my No. 5 running back in Week 11, landing in elite RB1 territory.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Buffalo Bills rookie Devin Singletary is on deck to have a breakout game in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Singletary had his best game in Week 9, with 140 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 23 touches against the Washington Redskins. I see the rookie surpassing those numbers in Week 11 against the Dolphins. Singletary deserves RB1 consideration this week and is an every-week RB2 going forward.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams is also poised to have a big Week 11 showing. I have Williams ranked as my No. 13 option, landing in low-end RB1/high-end RB2 territory. Williams has surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his last two games. He has scored in two of his last three appearances. He should provide stellar value in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

LONGSHOTS

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill is one of my favorite waiver wire/free agent pickups for Week 11. I have him ranked as my No. 18 running back for his matchup against the Carolina Panthers, a unit that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns and is allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Hill is a great bye week fill in option as he steps in for injured Falcons starter Devonta Freeman. He should provide RB2/flex value in Week 11.

Tevin Coleman might have the most production for the San Francisco 49ers on a weekly basis, but I see a great opportunity for fellow ball-carrier Raheem Mostert in Week 11. Mostert should see an increased workload with Matt Breida dealing with an ankle injury. Those extra touches should result in some solid fantasy football production against the Arizona Cardinals, a defense tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs. Mostert is my No. 29 option this week, landing in low-end RB2/flex territory for Week 11.

Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at DET

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. DEN

3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

4. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. CIN

5. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

6. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

8. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU

9. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

10. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at MIA

11. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at TB

12. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at WAS

13. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

14. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

15. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

16. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

17. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at LAR

18. Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

19. Jordon Howard, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NE

20. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos at MIN

22. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at OAK

23. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

24. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

25. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at SF

26. Sony Michel, New England Patriots at PHI

27. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins vs. NYJ

28. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans at BAL

29. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

30. James White, New England Patriots at PHI