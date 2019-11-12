NFL arranges private workout for free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016, the year he protested police brutality and racial injustice. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The NFL has scheduled a private workout for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta that all teams are permitted to attend.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Kaepernick's public session will include on-field work and an interview. According to ESPN, video of the workout and interview will be available to all 32 teams.

Kaepernick confirmed the private workout Tuesday night on social media.

"I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday," Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. "I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

Multiple NFL teams have inquired about Kaepernick and his readiness to play football, according to ESPN. He has been out of the league since 2016, when he started to protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick, 32, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017, following the season in which he began the protests. The quarterback filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017 that accused team owners of colluding to keep him out of the league. The sides reached a settlement in February.

In 69 career games, Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 375 carries for 2,300 yards and 13 rushing scores.