Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) is expected to return to the field in Week 11 and play for the first time since Week 1. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- There are just a few weeks remaining in the fantasy football regular season, making roster moves more important than ever before. Making the decision between two viable RB2s is still vital to winning your weekly matchups, but making sure you have insurance in the event of a future injury could also be a big-time move down the stretch.

The Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans have Week 11 byes, meaning players from those teams should be removed from your starting lineup.

You need to make sure you have great fill in options if you own players on those teams. You should also be monitoring your waiver wire for future bye weeks and good matchups. Remember to keep an eye on your opponent's roster as well, as you might be able to play keep-away by adding players they might need for their lineup.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Even if you aren't targeting a player to use immediately, you also should be thinking about long-term value when scanning your waiver wire for potential pickups.

You should also be making speculative adds to your bench, opening the door for a new breakout star if one of his teammates gets injured. This is the time of year when you should be bulking up your starting lineup, while making those speculative additions to your bench in hopes of acquiring a home-run prospect.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 11:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Nick Foles; RB | Brian Hill, Derrius Guice; WR |Cole Beasley, Deebo Samuel; TE | Noah Fant; D/ST | Oakland Raiders; K | Chase McLaughlin

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Kyle Allen; RB | Peyton Barber, Kalen Ballage, Tony Pollard; WR | Will Fuller, Daryius Slayton; TE |Kyle Rudolph; D/ST | Washington Redskins

TOP DROPS

QB | Ryan Tannehill; RB | LeSean McCoy; WR | A.J. Green; TE | Chris Herndon

QUARTERBACK

Nick Foles hasn't played since Week 1, but he should provide a jolt to the Jacksonville Jaguars offense in Week 11. Foles is a solid add for your team if you need a bye week fill in or a matchup-dependent quarterback option down the stretch. He faces the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, before matchups against the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. He has a great playoff schedule, with matchups against the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. Foles is also a solid option for your bench if you have the space and want some insurance in case your starter gets injured.

RUNNING BACK

The Atlanta Falcons will likely turn to running back Brian Hill in Week 11 as starter Devonta Freeman deals with a foot injury. Hill had 71 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 21 touches in relief of Freeman in Week 10. He could be a solid RB2 play in Week 11 against Carolina Panthers, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Add Hill off waivers if you need a plug-and-play option at RB2 or flex in Week 11.

WIDE RECEIVER

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley just keeps producing. Beasley scored in three consecutive games entering Week 10, before posting four catches for 74 yards against the Cleveland Browns. He has had a solid WR3 floor throughout the season and should continue to provide that value down the stretch. The Bills are also facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, meaning you should immediately play Beasley as a WR3 with WR2 upside if you win him off waivers. He should post at least 60 receiving yards and has a great chance to score against the Dolphins.

TIGHT END

If you are in a bye week pinch and in a league that requires starting tight ends, take a shot with Denver Broncos rookie Noah Fant. Fant is coming off his best game as a pro, after making three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. I expect the Broncos to get Fant more involved in the offense coming out of their Week 10 bye. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound pass catcher is the definition of a dart-throw play in Week 11 as he faces the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings boast the only defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown to a tight end this season. Fant is more of a speculation addition for your stretch run, hinging on the hope that he gets hot to end the season.