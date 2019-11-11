Steelers' James Conner on playing Browns: 'I think I'll be good to go'

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers starting running back James Conner expects to return for Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Conner, who last practiced Nov. 6, told reporters Monday that he is "feeling very good" ahead of the AFC North matchup.

"I'm making a lot of progress on it, and I think I'll be good to go," Conner said. "I can't make no guarantees, but as of right now, I'm feeling very good and things are feeling very confident for me playing on Thursday."

Conner was having his best game of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28 before being knocked out of the contest with an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder. He recorded 145 rushing yards and a touchdown before exiting in the final minutes.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has deployed the tandem of Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds over the last two weeks in Conner's absence. The team averaged a dismal 1.6 yards per carry against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and 3.6 yards per rushing attempt against the Indianapolis Colts the week before.

"We've been playing versus good defenses," Conner said. "I just want to contribute to the run game when I get back. Mason [Rudolph] played good. We won the games without the run game. That doesn't mean we don't need it because we definitely do, and so hopefully I can contribute to it when I get back."

In seven games this season, Conner has 97 carries for 380 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He has added 29 receptions for 236 yards and two receiving scores.