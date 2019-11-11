New York Jets' Chris Herndon, Brian Winters likely out for season

New York Jets offensive lineman Brian Winters (67) re-dislocated a shoulder in Sunday's win over the New York Giants and could require surgery. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are expected to be without tight end Chris Herndon and veteran offensive lineman Brian Winters for the rest of the season.

Herndon, who made his 2019 debut Sunday against the New York Giants, could miss the remainder of the year after he suffered a fractured rib. Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday that he will be sidelined for "an extended period of time."

"I feel bad for Chris because he was excited to get back out there," Gase said. "For whatever reason, he couldn't catch a break this year."

Herndon, a key piece of the Jets' passing attack, was suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He missed an additional four contests due to a hamstring injury.

Winters' season also is in jeopardy after he re-dislocated his shoulder, which may require surgery. The 28-year-old guard has battled multiple injuries in his career, and will likely end the season with an injury for the fourth time in the last six years.

"It will be hard to get him back this season," Gase said.

Tom Compton replaced Winters in the third quarter against the Giants. He is expected to remain the team's starter in the absence of Winters.

The Jets (2-7) will play the Washington Redskins (1-8) on Sunday before hosting the Oakland Raiders (5-4) on Nov. 24.