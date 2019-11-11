Denver Broncos rookie QB Drew Lock returning to practice

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season due to a thumb injury. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will return to the practice field after an extended absence from the team.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday the rookie gunslinger would begin practicing Tuesday. The Denver coach said there is no "mapped out" plan for Lock, and the team wants to see how he performs in practice before determining if he's ready to return to game action.

"We'll try and get him as many [snaps] as we can," Fangio said. "Some of that will be scout team, too. And remember, this guy hasn't taken a snap [or] been in a huddle since the middle of August or early August."

Lock has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the regular season due to a thumb injury. He sustained the injury in the preseason and hasn't practiced since August.

With Lock set to practice this week, the clock starts on his possible return to the team. The Broncos would have 21 days to activate him to the roster or shut him down for the remainder of the year.

Brandon Allen, who led the Broncos to a win over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 3, remains the team's starter. He replaced Joe Flacco, who was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 because of a neck injury.

The Broncos (3-6) will play the Minnesota Vikings (7-3) on Sunday before taking on the Buffalo Bills (6-3) on Nov. 24.